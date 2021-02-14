Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Short Interest Down 34.7% in January

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the January 14th total of 581,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,925,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TRNX opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Taronis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Taronis Technologies Company Profile

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

