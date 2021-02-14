TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of TCF Financial worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,170 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 244,845 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,603,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

