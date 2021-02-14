TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the January 14th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.21. TD has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Get TD alerts:

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. TD had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 52.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.