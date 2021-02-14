TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the January 14th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GLG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.21. TD has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.
TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. TD had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 52.14%.
TD Company Profile
TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
