Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $189,041.00

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $189,041.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token token can now be bought for $4.49 or 0.00009211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00278219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00084433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00091800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00100459 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059535 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,160.98 or 0.90496333 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,000 tokens. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Token Trading

Team Heretics Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Team Heretics Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

