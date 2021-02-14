Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the January 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of TTNDY opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $83.17.
About Techtronic Industries
