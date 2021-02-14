Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Teekay LNG Partners also posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,411,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 193,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

