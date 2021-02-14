Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 411.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310,598 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $293.66 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $299.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.69.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

