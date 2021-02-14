Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce sales of $686.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $683.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $689.80 million. Teleflex posted sales of $680.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.27.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $406.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $414.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

