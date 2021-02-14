Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in January

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,594,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the January 14th total of 30,929,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,526.2 days.

TLSNF stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

