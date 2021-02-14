Tellor Hits Market Cap of $89.04 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $89.04 million and approximately $94.09 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $52.32 or 0.00106818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00068870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.52 or 0.00977031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051718 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.99 or 0.05204501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,782,392 coins and its circulating supply is 1,701,905 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

