Telos (TLOS) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Telos has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $39.07 million and approximately $219,523.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Telos

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

