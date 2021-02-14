Tendies Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Tendies has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $38.41 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00272862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00086357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00092014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00097647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00185560 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,028.61 or 0.90149950 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,922,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,522,727 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

