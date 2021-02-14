Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,694 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Tenet Healthcare worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 278,850 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -383.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

