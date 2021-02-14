TENT (TENT) Price Up 53.3% Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded 53.3% higher against the dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $373,038.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00267897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00075681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00092522 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192466 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.63 or 0.83479265 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,712,700 coins and its circulating supply is 32,635,608 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

