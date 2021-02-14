Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 180.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ternium worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,217,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $23,213,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of TX stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.