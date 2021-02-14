Terra Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $213.81 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.85 or 0.00011828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $213.81 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 108.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 964,845,918 coins and its circulating supply is 455,311,482 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars.

