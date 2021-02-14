Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 58.8% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00010955 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $2.34 billion and $254.65 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 962,015,647 coins and its circulating supply is 452,481,211 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

