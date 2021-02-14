TerraCredit Hits 24-Hour Volume of $97,652.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $170,338.54 and $97,652.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

