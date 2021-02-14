TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the January 14th total of 529,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRSSF. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $11.75 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Beacon Securities increased their target price on TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Clarus Securities initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $15.17 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

