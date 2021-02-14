TerraUSD Market Capitalization Tops $415.35 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $415.35 million and approximately $21.87 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007362 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008566 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 415,275,135 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars.

