Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $816.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,933 shares of company stock valued at $111,362,433. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

