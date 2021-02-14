Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the January 14th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.46.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages development of cannabinoid-based medicines. It develops drugs for chronic pain, which includes SERENITY for cancer cachexia, which is clinical phase 2; REBORN, drug for breakthrough pain, which is in clinical phase 2; and PLENITUDE for advanced cancer pain, which is clinical phase 1.

