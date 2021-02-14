Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,532,000 after buying an additional 306,618 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3,880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,841,000 after buying an additional 192,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,331,000 after buying an additional 164,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 215,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after buying an additional 162,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $263.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,759.48 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.28. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.56.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.