Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,172 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of First Horizon worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 316.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.