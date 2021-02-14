Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,791,000 after acquiring an additional 699,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,717,000 after acquiring an additional 523,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,395,000 after acquiring an additional 494,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $227.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.99. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

