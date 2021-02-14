Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,599 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SEI Investments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,436,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SEI Investments by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $563,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,190.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,501. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

SEIC stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

