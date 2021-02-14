Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $111.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average is $119.12. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

