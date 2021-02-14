Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.46.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

