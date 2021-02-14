Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.10 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

