Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 88.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $55,503,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 138.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after purchasing an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

