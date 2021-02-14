Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of The New York Times worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The New York Times’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.