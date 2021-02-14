Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE RS opened at $125.59 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $135.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,321.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Insiders have sold 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960 in the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.