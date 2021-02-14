Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.35 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Lithia Motors worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,678,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LAD opened at $382.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $392.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.29 and its 200-day moving average is $275.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

