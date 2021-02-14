Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $309,831.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,481.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $200.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day moving average of $195.72. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

