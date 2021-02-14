Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.77.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $189.50 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

