Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Donaldson worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 189.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 170.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 16.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Donaldson stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

