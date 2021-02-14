Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $719,666.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at $12,050,498.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,108 shares of company stock worth $4,337,464. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

