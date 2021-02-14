Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Watsco worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $265.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.63 and its 200 day moving average is $234.96.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.57.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

