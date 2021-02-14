Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

