Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Lumentum worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,102. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

