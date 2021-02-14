Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $243.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

