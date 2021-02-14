Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,508 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

