Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,011 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $342.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.99. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

