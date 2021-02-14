Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 14,634 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,706,000 after buying an additional 618,611 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,052,000 after buying an additional 849,525 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after buying an additional 309,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,519,000 after buying an additional 63,991 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 703,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of ARW opened at $105.08 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

