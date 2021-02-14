Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,837 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.66. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

