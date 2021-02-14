Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,644 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $46,895,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.62.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

