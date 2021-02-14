Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,755 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 70,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average is $145.76. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

