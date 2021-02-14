Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,262 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of LHC Group worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $987,151,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 62,591 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 227,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 2,304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.37 and a 200-day moving average of $209.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

