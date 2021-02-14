Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,807 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $167.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

