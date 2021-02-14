Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,884 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $77.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

